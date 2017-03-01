Upcoming Temporary Lane Closure in La...

Upcoming Temporary Lane Closure in Lawton

Friday Mar 3 Read more: KSWO

The westbound outside lane between 1211 NW Cache Road to 1309 NW Cache Road will be closed beginning March 6th. This portion of the road will be closed for repair until March 13th, weather permitting.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Comanche County was issued at March 06 at 11:44AM CST

