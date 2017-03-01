Upcoming Temporary Lane Closure in Lawton
The westbound outside lane between 1211 NW Cache Road to 1309 NW Cache Road will be closed beginning March 6th. This portion of the road will be closed for repair until March 13th, weather permitting.
