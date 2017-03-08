Shirts being sold to benefit victims of fires and first responders
WarTorn Apparel has designed a shirt to raise funds to help support "the families of the four victims and as well as to aid the other hardworking folks affected by the Panhandle wildfires." 75 percent of what is raised will be directly donated to the families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
