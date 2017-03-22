Rural Oklahoma hospitals need repriev...

Rural Oklahoma hospitals need reprieve from cuts -

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Altus Times

Shrinking rural communities, Oklahoma's decision not to expand Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act, and cuts to Medicaid reimbursement rates have created a financial crisis for many of the state's smaller hospitals, The Oklahoman reported. "It's death by a thousand cuts that are not that big, but you put them all together and they are significant," said Andy Fosmire, vice president for Rural Health at Oklahoma Hospital Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua reyes Mar 13 Lucy 1
Kristi reyes Mar 13 Holly Golightly 1
Anyone know Jacob Hankins? Mar 9 Concerned friend 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Mar 8 Scott Hanna 4
Dentures in Lawton Mar 2 SusieQ 1
Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15) Feb 22 Emily T 3
Looking Feb '17 Desperate 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC