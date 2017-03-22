Rural Oklahoma hospitals need reprieve from cuts

Shrinking rural communities, Oklahoma's decision not to expand Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act, and cuts to Medicaid reimbursement rates have created a financial crisis for many of the state's smaller hospitals, The Oklahoman reported. "It's death by a thousand cuts that are not that big, but you put them all together and they are significant," said Andy Fosmire, vice president for Rural Health at Oklahoma Hospital Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.