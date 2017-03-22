Rural Oklahoma hospitals need reprieve from cuts -
Shrinking rural communities, Oklahoma's decision not to expand Medicaid as part of the Affordable Care Act, and cuts to Medicaid reimbursement rates have created a financial crisis for many of the state's smaller hospitals, The Oklahoman reported. "It's death by a thousand cuts that are not that big, but you put them all together and they are significant," said Andy Fosmire, vice president for Rural Health at Oklahoma Hospital Association.
