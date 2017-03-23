Record high temperatures set for firs...

Record high temperatures set for first day of spring

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Decatur Daily

The first day of spring saw temperatures in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, that broke or tied records, including four that were more than a century old. The National Weather Service says it was 92 degrees in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and 90 in Harrison, Arkansas, on Monday, tying records set in 1907.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua reyes Mar 13 Lucy 1
Kristi reyes Mar 13 Holly Golightly 1
Anyone know Jacob Hankins? Mar 9 Concerned friend 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Mar 8 Scott Hanna 4
Dentures in Lawton Mar 2 SusieQ 1
Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15) Feb 22 Emily T 3
Looking Feb '17 Desperate 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Comanche County was issued at March 23 at 2:42PM CDT

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC