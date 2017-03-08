Partnership between OK Fosters Initia...

Partnership between OK Fosters Initiative, DHS, and the OK Alliance

Partnership between OK Fosters Initiative, DHS, and the OK Allia - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - TULSA, OK The Oklahoma Alliance of YMCAs is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Governor Fallin's Oklahoma Fosters initiative to launch the "YMCA Benefit Program" for Oklahoma foster families.

