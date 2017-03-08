Partnership between OK Fosters Initiative, DHS, and the OK Alliance...

Partnership between OK Fosters Initiative, DHS, and the OK Allia - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - TULSA, OK The Oklahoma Alliance of YMCAs is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Governor Fallin's Oklahoma Fosters initiative to launch the "YMCA Benefit Program" for Oklahoma foster families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.