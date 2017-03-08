Oklahoma aviators, field artillery conduct air assault training

Master Sgt. Richard Harp of the Oklahoma Army National Guard and a member of Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, dismounts a Howitzer after attaching it to a Blackhawk from 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, during an air assault training mission Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.