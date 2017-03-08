Oklahoma aviators, field artillery conduct air assault training
Master Sgt. Richard Harp of the Oklahoma Army National Guard and a member of Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, dismounts a Howitzer after attaching it to a Blackhawk from 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, during an air assault training mission Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma.
