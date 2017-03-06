Ok may need further extensions to comply with the Real Id Act
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK REAL ID Act was put in place in 2005 to improve the reliability of state-issued ID's, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake IDs. In 2007, Oklahoma passed a law that said the state wouldn't comply with the REAL ID Act, citing concerns about how residents' information was stored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentures in Lawton
|Mar 2
|SusieQ
|1
|Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15)
|Feb 22
|Emily T
|3
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Feb 19
|Scott Hanna
|3
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan '17
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|Ruben
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC