OK deputy saves man from burning vehicle
WATCH: OK deputy saves man from burning vehicle - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK An Oklahoma deputy is being credited with saving the life of an injured driver on March 26. Deputy Carey Duniphin was the first deputy to arrive on the scene and ran to the burning car where the driver was reported as being trapped.
