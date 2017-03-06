Man accidentally shoots himself in leg
Plates of spaghetti were dished out on Sunday to help a woman get the kidney transplant she needs to live. LAWTON,OK - Plates of spaghetti were dished out on Sunday to help a woman get the kidney transplant she needs to live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|1 hr
|Scott Hanna
|4
|Dentures in Lawton
|Mar 2
|SusieQ
|1
|Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15)
|Feb 22
|Emily T
|3
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan '17
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|Ruben
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC