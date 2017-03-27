Lawton road reopens following floodin...

Lawton road reopens following flooding wash out

A road that washed out in flooding overnight is back open to local residents. After getting around 4 inches of rain, a section of SW Bishop Road between 44th Street and 52nd Street became impassable.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Comanche County was issued at March 29 at 8:56PM CDT

