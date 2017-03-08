Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development...

Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation hires community leader

Monday Mar 6 Read more: KSWO

LAWTON, OK The Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced that Brad Cooksey would assume the role as Executive Vice-President. "Brad is a long-time Lawton resident who has spent his 19-year career in roles focused on strengthening his community," said Phil Kennedy, Chairman of the Board.

