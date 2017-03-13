Joan Crawford fondly recalls affair w...

Joan Crawford fondly recalls affair with her stepfather

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Trump promises 'biggest tax cut since Reagan, probably bigger than Reagan' and White House says overhaul is on track for 'late spring to summer' Joan Crawford reportedly lost her virginity at the age of 11 to her stepfather Henry Cassin, who was 38 at the time Cassin married Crawford's mother Anna Bell Johnson when she was still a baby, and the actress and her older brother Hal called him 'Daddy' In the latest episode of Feud, Crawford reminisces about her relationship with the 'kind' and 'gentle' man, and makes a point of stating it was not incest 'In the desert that was my childhood I was grateful for any sort of genuine affection to feel cherished,' Crawford tells 'Baby Jane' co-star Bette Davis Crawford was born Lucille Fay LeSueur in 1905, with her father Thomas reportedly never marrying Anna and leaving before her birth The actress was sent off to a covent after her mother learned ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joshua reyes Mar 13 Lucy 1
Kristi reyes Mar 13 Holly Golightly 1
Anyone know Jacob Hankins? Mar 9 Concerned friend 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Mar 8 Scott Hanna 4
Dentures in Lawton Mar 2 SusieQ 1
Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15) Feb 22 Emily T 3
Looking Feb '17 Desperate 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC