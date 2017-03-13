Joan Crawford fondly recalls affair with her stepfather

Trump promises 'biggest tax cut since Reagan, probably bigger than Reagan' and White House says overhaul is on track for 'late spring to summer' Joan Crawford reportedly lost her virginity at the age of 11 to her stepfather Henry Cassin, who was 38 at the time Cassin married Crawford's mother Anna Bell Johnson when she was still a baby, and the actress and her older brother Hal called him 'Daddy' In the latest episode of Feud, Crawford reminisces about her relationship with the 'kind' and 'gentle' man, and makes a point of stating it was not incest 'In the desert that was my childhood I was grateful for any sort of genuine affection to feel cherished,' Crawford tells 'Baby Jane' co-star Bette Davis Crawford was born Lucille Fay LeSueur in 1905, with her father Thomas reportedly never marrying Anna and leaving before her birth The actress was sent off to a covent after her mother learned ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.