Influenza death toll rises to 68 in Oklahoma
Influenza death toll rises to 68 in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the death toll from the flu virus has risen to 68 people in Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua reyes
|Mar 13
|Lucy
|1
|Kristi reyes
|Mar 13
|Holly Golightly
|1
|Anyone know Jacob Hankins?
|Mar 9
|Concerned friend
|1
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Mar 8
|Scott Hanna
|4
|Dentures in Lawton
|Mar 2
|SusieQ
|1
|Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Emily T
|3
|Looking
|Feb '17
|Desperate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC