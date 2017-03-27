Fire burns 200 acres in west Lawton

Fire burns 200 acres in west Lawton

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KSWO

The Lawton Fire Department is still unsure of exactly what caused the fire, but they said it started in a field near Northwest 67th St. and Bishop Road. Because of strong winds, the fire quickly spread northwest, burning between two neighborhoods, but never crossing into them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shannon Bates Fri Shannon is a sluut 5
Joshua reyes Mar 13 Lucy 1
Kristi reyes Mar 13 Holly Golightly 1
Anyone know Jacob Hankins? Mar 9 Concerned friend 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Mar 8 Scott Hanna 4
Dentures in Lawton Mar 2 SusieQ 1
Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15) Feb '17 Emily T 3
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,987,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC