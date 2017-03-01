Concern rises over lax gun bills in OK
"25 gun bills before the state legislature is excessive and just the wrong focus," said Sara Lenet with Moms Demand Action for Guns Sense in America. "The push for more guns with fewer restrictions with more places does not result in safer Oklahoma There have to be reasonable limits on responsible gun ownership" "Mom's Demand Action for Guns Sense in America" does believe in the second amendment right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentures in Lawton
|Thu
|SusieQ
|1
|Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15)
|Feb 22
|Emily T
|3
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Feb 19
|Scott Hanna
|3
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan '17
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|Ruben
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC