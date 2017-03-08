Community garden to revitalize Ranch ...

Community garden to revitalize Ranch Oak neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KSWO

This weekend, an empty lot in a south Lawton neighborhood will start looking more like a garden. The groundbreaking for the Ranch Oak community garden will take place this Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Jacob Hankins? 12 hr Concerned friend 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Wed Scott Hanna 4
Dentures in Lawton Mar 2 SusieQ 1
Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15) Feb 22 Emily T 3
Looking Feb 11 Desperate 1
New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Jan '17 Zack 3
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... Jan '17 craphappens 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC