Cameron University receives $850,000 grant from the U.S. Department...
Cameron University has received a grant of $850,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration or EDA. The grant will be added to gifts of $200,000 each from the McCasland Foundation of Duncan and the Priddy Foundation of Wichita Falls, Texas and matched by a $1 million grant from Duncan Regional Hospital to build fully integrated science laboratories and associated facilities on the CU-Duncan campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Jacob Hankins?
|Thu
|Concerned friend
|1
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Wed
|Scott Hanna
|4
|Dentures in Lawton
|Mar 2
|SusieQ
|1
|Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15)
|Feb 22
|Emily T
|3
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan '17
|craphappens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC