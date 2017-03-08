Cameron University receives $850,000 grant from the U.S. Department...

Cameron University has received a grant of $850,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration or EDA. The grant will be added to gifts of $200,000 each from the McCasland Foundation of Duncan and the Priddy Foundation of Wichita Falls, Texas and matched by a $1 million grant from Duncan Regional Hospital to build fully integrated science laboratories and associated facilities on the CU-Duncan campus.

