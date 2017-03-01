Cameron University presents renowned ...

Cameron University presents renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewewardy

Read more: KSWO

Cameron University presents renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - LAWTON, OK- The Cameron University School of Arts and Sciences is pleased to present nationally renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewewardy in presentations that are open to the public on Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7. On Monday, March 6, he will speak on "Issues in Indian Country," at 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, March 7, he will speak on "Recovering Southern Plains Indigenous Songs, Representations and Knowledge Bases."

