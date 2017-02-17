Upcoming lane closures in Lawton
The City of Lawton would like you to be aware of some upcoming lane closures that may affect your commute. Beginning February 21, both southbound lanes at SW 11th Street and 1102 SW Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed for repair until February 24, weather permitting.
