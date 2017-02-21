United Way of Stephens County fundraising deadline looms
The United Way of Stephens County fundraising campaign deadline is February 28th and they are 92 percent of the way there. "We're really proud of the communities we serve for answering the call to help those less fortunate," campaign chairman Marty Askins said.
