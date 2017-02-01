Unemployment rate falls slightly in Oklahoma City metro
The unemployment rate fell slightly in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area in December and remained unchanged in the Tulsa and Lawton metro areas, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Wednesday. The Oklahoma City area jobless rate, which wasn't adjusted for seasonal differences, was 4 percent in December, down from 4.1 percent in November.
