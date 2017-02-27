UAH students working to find ways to stop small drones
A senior design team is researching the tools needed to intercept drones. ID's for small group photo: Daniel Bernues, Teron Walker, Alyse Adams, William Klingbeil, Bob McCaleb , Faith Buckley, Zack Horvath.
