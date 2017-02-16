Two people dead in Oklahoma crashes, highway patrol reports
Maldonado died at the scene of a 12:30 a.m. crash Thursday on U.S. 62, about a mile west of Post Oak Road and 3 miles southeast of Indiahoma in Comanche County, the patrol reported. Maldonado was in a car improperly parked in the right lane of U.S. 62 when a car driven east by Terry Joe Boren, 41, of Lawton, struck the parked car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Feb 9
|Scott Hanna
|2
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 25
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan 24
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan 22
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan 18
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan 18
|VolpezPappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC