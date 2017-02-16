Two people dead in Oklahoma crashes, highway patrol reports

Maldonado died at the scene of a 12:30 a.m. crash Thursday on U.S. 62, about a mile west of Post Oak Road and 3 miles southeast of Indiahoma in Comanche County, the patrol reported. Maldonado was in a car improperly parked in the right lane of U.S. 62 when a car driven east by Terry Joe Boren, 41, of Lawton, struck the parked car.

