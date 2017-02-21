Oklahoma flu deaths rise to 37

Oklahoma flu deaths rise to 37

OK - The number of flu deaths in Oklahoma since September 2016 has risen to 37. More than 1,400 people have been hospitalized in Oklahoma with the influenza virus; 186 hospitalizations have occurred within the last week.

