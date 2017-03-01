OKC Zoo and Dr. Pepper Host Statewide Student Art Contest
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Dr. Pepper are hosting the 13th annual Dr. Pepper Vending Machine Art Contest to help global giraffe conservation. This year's contest theme, "Heads Up for Conservation: Saving Giraffes", highlights the global crisis surrounding the critically endangered giraffe population.
