OK public schools shorted $8.4 millio...

OK public schools shorted $8.4 million in aid in February

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: KSWO

Oklahoma public schools are being told they'll be shorted millions of dollars thanks to lagging state revenue for the second month in a row. According to KWTV, schools will be shorted another $8.4 million in state aid bringing the total to $18.1 million for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Sun Scott Hanna 3
Looking Feb 11 Desperate 1
New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Jan 25 Zack 3
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... Jan 24 craphappens 1
Brad Cox (Jan '11) Jan 22 Ruben 25
PepsiCo Jan '17 Mku 1
Head shops in Lawton Jan '17 VolpezPappy 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC