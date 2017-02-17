OK public schools shorted $8.4 million in aid in February
Oklahoma public schools are being told they'll be shorted millions of dollars thanks to lagging state revenue for the second month in a row. According to KWTV, schools will be shorted another $8.4 million in state aid bringing the total to $18.1 million for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Sun
|Scott Hanna
|3
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 25
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan 24
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan 22
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan '17
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan '17
|VolpezPappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC