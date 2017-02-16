OK nurse practitioners visit Capitol to advocate for solutions to primary care shortage
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK The Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners and dozens of nurse practitioners visited the Oklahoma state Capitol to speak to legislators about the role they can play in expanding access to primary health care for all Oklahomans. "Oklahoma faces a crisis in health care access, and it's particularly acute in rural areas," said Toni Pratt-Reid, president of AONP.
