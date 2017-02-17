Number of OK flu deaths rises to 28
Number of OK flu deaths rises to 28 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - OK Health officials say five Oklahomans died last week due to the flu.
