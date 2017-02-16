Man arrested after hitting a paramedic helping him
LAWTON, OK - There are a couple main streets in Lawton that will have lane closures due to sewer work. The northbound outside lane of Sheridan Road from 150 feet south of Ferris Avenue to Northwest Crosby Avenue will be closed February 20th through February 26th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Feb 9
|Scott Hanna
|2
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 25
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan 24
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan 22
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan 18
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan 18
|VolpezPappy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC