Lawton Marketplace expansion approved
LAWTON, OK Lawton City Council voted to start the process of building on to the Lawton Marketplace, the shopping area on Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway. Two lots can now be set up for retailers or restaurants to move their business to Lawton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentures in Lawton
|41 min
|SusieQ
|1
|Milo Gordon...Stay Away! (Dec '15)
|Feb 22
|Emily T
|3
|Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian
|Feb 19
|Scott Hanna
|3
|Looking
|Feb 11
|Desperate
|1
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan '17
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan '17
|Ruben
|25
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC