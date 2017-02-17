Lawton man charged with robbing two women at gunpoint
On February 14th, Lawton police officers responded to the 5500 block of NW Cache Road in reference to a robbery which had taken place. When they arrived they made contact with two women who said the suspect, later identified as Collin Newton, had robbed them at gunpoint and stolen their cell phones and their car.
