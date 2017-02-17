Lawton elementary bed bug rumors untrue
LAWTON, OK Officials with Lawton Public Schools are hoping to ease the minds of concerned parents and dispel any rumors about a bed bug problem. Sullivan Village Elementary School Principal Brenda Breeze said there were normal bugs found in a kindergarten classroom on Monday, so the school did what it always does and called in someone to spray the classroom.
