Lawton City Council puts off decision...

Lawton City Council puts off decision on pedestrian pathway

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KSWO

Lawton City Council puts off decision on pedestrian pathway - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - KSWO- The Lawton City Council has put off a decision on whether to use taxpayer dollars to create a pedestrian pathway over Interstate 44. At Tuesday night meeting, they tabled a proposal to use 600-thousand dollars that was left over from a previous Capital Improvements Program toward the 1-point-3 million dollar project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking Feb 11 Desperate 1
Rachel Lambert: Gold Digger and Fake Christian Feb 9 Scott Hanna 2
New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Jan 25 Zack 3
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... Jan 24 craphappens 1
Brad Cox (Jan '11) Jan 22 Ruben 25
PepsiCo Jan 18 Mku 1
Head shops in Lawton Jan 18 VolpezPappy 1
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC