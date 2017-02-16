Lawton City Council puts off decision on pedestrian pathway
Lawton City Council puts off decision on pedestrian pathway - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - KSWO- The Lawton City Council has put off a decision on whether to use taxpayer dollars to create a pedestrian pathway over Interstate 44. At Tuesday night meeting, they tabled a proposal to use 600-thousand dollars that was left over from a previous Capital Improvements Program toward the 1-point-3 million dollar project.
