Lawton car accident takes out light pole
With a combined effort from city, county and Comanche Tribe officials, a busy road in Fletcher that was in bad shape and deteriorating is now repaired, leaving area residents and drivers relieved. With a combined effort from city, county and Comanche Tribe officials, a busy road in Fletcher that was in bad shape and deteriorating is now repaired, leaving area residents and drivers relieved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 25
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan 24
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan 22
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan 18
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan 18
|VolpezPappy
|1
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Jan 12
|Francis Hernandez
|5
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC