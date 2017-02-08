Haynes claims self-defense in murder trial
LAWTON, OK Tuesday, a Lawton man accused of murdering his wife took the stand to tell jurors he feared for his life. Herbert Haynes is charged in the 2014 stabbing death of Irene Haynes at a Lawton motel.
