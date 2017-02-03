Fort Sill female soldiers, first to complete special training
The first three women to complete the Fire Support Specialist training went through their graduation ceremony. This was the final step for Bailey Hendrix, Holly Morrison, and Emily Buffington as they completed their entry-level training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 25
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan 24
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan 22
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan 18
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan 18
|VolpezPappy
|1
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Jan 12
|Francis Hernandez
|5
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC