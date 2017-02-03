Artwork by Cameron University faculty and students selected for juried exhibition

Artwork by Cameron University students Jake Baker and Timothy Brown and faculty members Monika Linehan and Katherine Liontas-Warren are among 50 artists selected for inclusion in the 2017 Individual Artists of Oklahoma Annual Juried Exhibition. "This is the first time both Jake and Timothy have entered a juried exhibition, and the members of the art faculty are thrilled that they both had submissions selected," says Linehan, Professor of Art.

