Artwork by Cameron University faculty...

Artwork by Cameron University faculty and students selected for juried exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KSWO

Artwork by Cameron University students Jake Baker and Timothy Brown and faculty members Monika Linehan and Katherine Liontas-Warren are among 50 artists selected for inclusion in the 2017 Individual Artists of Oklahoma Annual Juried Exhibition. "This is the first time both Jake and Timothy have entered a juried exhibition, and the members of the art faculty are thrilled that they both had submissions selected," says Linehan, Professor of Art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Jan 25 Zack 3
News Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ... Jan 24 craphappens 1
Brad Cox (Jan '11) Jan 22 Ruben 25
PepsiCo Jan 18 Mku 1
Head shops in Lawton Jan 18 VolpezPappy 1
HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13) Jan 12 Francis Hernandez 5
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Comanche County was issued at February 06 at 3:52AM CST

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,604,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC