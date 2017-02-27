ARRAY(0x13534060)

Technology that was developed right here on Fort Sill is now being handed over to U-S Army Europe for experiments in the field. Two modified striker vehicles, also known as CMIC, were loaded onto a U.S. Air Force plane to help combat a growing military problem--drones Two years ago, Fort Sill developed the CMIC vehicles using existing equipment from the US army inventory.

