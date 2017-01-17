Update on Jan. 16th Arvest Bank robbery in Lawton
LAWTON, OK We have an update on the January 16th robbery of the Arvest Bank located at Flower Mound Road and Gore Boulevard in Lawton. The robbery happened around 5:00 p.m. According to police, an unknown male armed with what is believed to be a handgun came into the bank and passed a note to the teller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|1 hr
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan 18
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan 18
|VolpezPappy
|1
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Jan 12
|Francis Hernandez
|5
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
|Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Jeralds brother
|17
|Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Unlawful
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC