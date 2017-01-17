Update on Jan. 16th Arvest Bank robbe...

Update on Jan. 16th Arvest Bank robbery in Lawton

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: KSWO

LAWTON, OK We have an update on the January 16th robbery of the Arvest Bank located at Flower Mound Road and Gore Boulevard in Lawton. The robbery happened around 5:00 p.m. According to police, an unknown male armed with what is believed to be a handgun came into the bank and passed a note to the teller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brad Cox (Jan '11) 1 hr Ruben 25
PepsiCo Jan 18 Mku 1
Head shops in Lawton Jan 18 VolpezPappy 1
HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13) Jan 12 Francis Hernandez 5
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Jeralds brother 17
Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11) Nov '16 Unlawful 5
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC