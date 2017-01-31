U.S. Marshals looking for dangerous suspect, possibly in the Texoma area

U.S. Marshals looking for dangerous suspect, possibly in the Tex - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - LAWTON, Ok The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of killing a woman and believe he may be in the Texoma area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.