TxDOT: 2 wrecks reported near Zavalla; ice reported on some roadways
TxDOT's Lufkin District tweeted that a crash involving a large truck occurred on U.S. Highway 69 South near Zavalla Friday afternoon. The north and southbound lanes of Highway 69 are closed in that area.
