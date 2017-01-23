Surveillance footage released in Lawton bank robbery
The footage shows the moments of the robbery, which happened at the Arvest Bank on East Gore Boulevard and Flower Mound Road. Officials say the robber came into the bank around 5 pm Monday, January 16. The man passed a demand note to the teller before flashing his pistol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|9 hr
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Sun
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan 18
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan 18
|VolpezPappy
|1
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Jan 12
|Francis Hernandez
|5
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
|Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Jeralds brother
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC