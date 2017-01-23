Surveillance footage released in Lawt...

Surveillance footage released in Lawton bank robbery

The footage shows the moments of the robbery, which happened at the Arvest Bank on East Gore Boulevard and Flower Mound Road. Officials say the robber came into the bank around 5 pm Monday, January 16. The man passed a demand note to the teller before flashing his pistol.

