Students volunteer on MLK Day of Service
LAWTON, OK While it's often celebrated as a day off for schools and some businesses, a group of more than 100 Cameron University students celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by spending the day giving back to the Lawton community. It's all part of the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, a day where everyone is encouraged to answer the call of Dr. King to help others in your area.
