San Augustine Co. chief deputy: Man beat up, injured grandparents

Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to allegations that he beat up and injured his grandparents early Sunday morning. The grandfather was airlifted to a hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment for injuries he received with Chandler Crowson, his grandson, allegedly hit him in the head with a cane.

