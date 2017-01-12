One injured in hit and run, LPD searching for driver
Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire's White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the... LAWTON, OK - Prospective employees ready to snag a job in Duncan had the rare opportunity to talk face to face with employers on January 14th. LAWTON, OK - Prospective employees ready to snag a job in Duncan had the rare opportunity to talk face to face with employers on January 14th.
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Jan 12
|Francis Hernandez
|5
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
|Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Jeralds brother
|17
|Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Unlawful
|5
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Unlawful
|24
|Welcome 2/20th?
|Nov '16
|Priscillaisanidiot
|2
|Amber Wuergler is an Idiot (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Jamie Dundee
|30
