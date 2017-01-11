OHP, LPD arrested 25 people on New Year's Eve
A sobriety checkpoint was held on New Year's Eve in Lawton near the intersection of 82nd Street and Gore Boulevard as part of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office's ENDUI campaign. "These operations not only serve as a specific deterrent by arresting impaired drivers who pass through the checkpoints, but more importantly, as a general deterrent to persons who have knowledge of the operation.
