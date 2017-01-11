OHP, LPD arrested 25 people on New Ye...

OHP, LPD arrested 25 people on New Year's Eve

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: KSWO

A sobriety checkpoint was held on New Year's Eve in Lawton near the intersection of 82nd Street and Gore Boulevard as part of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office's ENDUI campaign. "These operations not only serve as a specific deterrent by arresting impaired drivers who pass through the checkpoints, but more importantly, as a general deterrent to persons who have knowledge of the operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lawton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13) Dec '16 Ranmjv 2
News OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Predator and prey 15
Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11) Dec '16 Jeralds brother 17
Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11) Nov '16 Unlawful 5
Brad Cox (Jan '11) Nov '16 Unlawful 24
Welcome 2/20th? Nov '16 Priscillaisanidiot 2
Amber Wuergler is an Idiot (Jul '15) Oct '16 Jamie Dundee 30
See all Lawton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lawton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Comanche County was issued at January 11 at 10:03AM CST

Lawton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lawton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Lawton, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC