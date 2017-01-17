No charges filed in the last Lawton homicide of 2016
No charges filed in the last Lawton homicide of 2016 - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - Michael Smith was found dead on the floor of his home in November with multiple gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PepsiCo
|Wed
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Wed
|VolpezPappy
|1
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Jan 12
|Francis Hernandez
|5
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
|Jerald Hall ex Green Acre Sod Manager gets 40 Y... (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Jeralds brother
|17
|Hotels in Lawton, OK (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Unlawful
|5
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Unlawful
|24
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC