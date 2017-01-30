Man charged with sexually abusing girl in Medicine Park - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - LAWTON, Ok A Yukon man has been charged with felony sexual abuse of a child under 12 after an incident at a residence in Medicine Park in 2016.

