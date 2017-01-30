Man charged with sexually abusing girl in Medicine Park
Man charged with sexually abusing girl in Medicine Park - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - LAWTON, Ok A Yukon man has been charged with felony sexual abuse of a child under 12 after an incident at a residence in Medicine Park in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lawton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Comanche arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 25
|Zack
|3
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jan 24
|craphappens
|1
|Brad Cox (Jan '11)
|Jan 22
|Ruben
|25
|PepsiCo
|Jan 18
|Mku
|1
|Head shops in Lawton
|Jan 18
|VolpezPappy
|1
|HUGE HUGE Estate Sale..2704 N/E 9th, Lawton, Ok... (Nov '13)
|Jan 12
|Francis Hernandez
|5
|OK Casino Closes Suddenly, Leaving Workers With... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Predator and prey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lawton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC