Lawton squatters steal utility services, light fire inside home on 53rd St
There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 1 hr ago, titled Lawton squatters steal utility services, light fire inside home on 53rd St. In it, KSWO reports that:
This morning, Lawton Neighborhood Services paid a visit to the house in the 500 block of 53rd Street. Originally there to clean up the outside of the property, they found people living inside the home.
#1 1 hr ago
A lady in south OKC had that happen. Mexicans moved into her shed while she was away and started a chicken farm in her backyard. Then she was turned in for having chickens in her back yard and had to pay a fine. She was elderly, and the city had photos of chickens and could care less about the Mexicans living in her shed.
