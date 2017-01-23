Lawton squatters steal utility servic...

Lawton squatters steal utility services, light fire inside home on 53rd St

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 1 hr ago, titled Lawton squatters steal utility services, light fire inside home on 53rd St. In it, KSWO reports that:

This morning, Lawton Neighborhood Services paid a visit to the house in the 500 block of 53rd Street. Originally there to clean up the outside of the property, they found people living inside the home.

craphappens

Phoenix, AZ

#1 1 hr ago
A lady in south OKC had that happen. Mexicans moved into her shed while she was away and started a chicken farm in her backyard. Then she was turned in for having chickens in her back yard and had to pay a fine. She was elderly, and the city had photos of chickens and could care less about the Mexicans living in her shed.
