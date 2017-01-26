Lawton man to receive humanitarian award
A former NFL player and current Lawton resident is being honored this weekend by his alma mater for the work he does in our community. Ervin Randle played football for Baylor back in the 1980's before having an 8-year-career in the NFL.
